Badgers picked to win B1G West Division

The Big Ten Network twitter account tweeted out the USA Today 2017 Big Ten West division predictions. The Wisconsin Badgers were the clear-cut favorite to win the West Division.

The Badgers were predicted to go 11-1 overall and 8-1 in the conference. The predictions didn’t specify what team they thought the Badgers would lose to.

Nebraska was projected to finish second, while Northwestern came in at third, and Iowa fourth. Those were the only four teams that USA Today predicted would have winning records overall and in conference play in the West Division.

Minnesota was picked to finish fifth in P.J. Fleck’s first year as head coach. Purdue and Illinois were picked to finish in a tie for last to round out the West standings.

The Badgers will open their season September 1st at home against Utah State. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. EST and can be seen on ESPN.

