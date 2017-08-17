Report: Knicks sign former Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes

There is another former Wisconsin player with an NBA contract.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Thursday night that forward Nigel Hayes had agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the New York Knicks.

Hayes went undrafted in June, but played with the Knicks during their summer league games in Orlando. He told a Toledo, Ohio, TV station in July that he would be going to training camp with the team.

The deal doesn’t guarantee him a roster spot, but as of now he is the sixth former Wisconsin player currently under contract in the NBA, joining Sam Dekker (LA Clippers), Frank Kaminsky (Charlotte), Bronson Koenig (Milwaukee), Jon Leuer (Detroit) and Devin Harris (Dallas).

A three-year starter for the Badgers, Hayes averaged 14 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists during his senior year, earning All-Big Ten third-team honors.

