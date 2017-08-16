Ty Montgomery, Josh Jones left Tuesday’s practice with injuries

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Two key members of the Green Bay Packers left Tuesday’s practice with lower leg injuries — running back Ty Montgomery and safety Josh Jones.

Montgomery was looking ahead to his first full season as a running back after making the position change from wide receiver midway through the 2016 campaign. Instead, he’s now focused on his health after coming up gimp with a lower leg injury. As Acme Packing Company writer Paul Noonan writes, the vague description of that injury could be cause for concern. But Packers beat writer Ryan Wood offered a bit of good news for Packer fans:

Montgomery endured a complicated ankle injury his rookie year in 2015 which required major surgery, cutting his season short.

Rookie safety Josh Jones was also injured in Tuesday’s practice, leaving on a cart while nursing his ankle.

The injury to Jones adds to a banged up secondary. Damarious Randall and Marwin Evans were both treated for concussions in Thursday’s preseason win over the Eagles. Randall has since been ruled out for Saturday’s preseason game with the Redskins.

Receiver Malachi Dupre (concussion) and center Don Barclay (ankle) have also been ruled out for the game in Washington, D.C.

