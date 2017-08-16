Big Ten releases 2017-’18 basketball schedule

We knew the teams that Wisconsin would face this winter on the court. Now we know the order and the day. That’s after the Big Ten released the full conference schedule Wednesday afternoon.

Thanks to the conference tournament moving up a week to accommodate its move to New York and Madison Square Garden, the Badgers will open up the Big Ten season on Dec. 2 at home against Ohio State. Two nights later they’ll be at Penn State. Then it’ll be back to the non-conference portion of their schedule with a trip to Temple on Dec. 6.

Wisconsin will pick Big Ten play back up on Jan. 2 against Indiana at home. That will be followed by five road games over the next six contests, with trips to Purdue, Iowa and Michigan State all on the docket.

Following that stretch, the Badgers will close by playing six of their final nine games at the Kohl Center, highlighted by games against Michigan (Feb. 11), Purdue (Feb. 15), Minnesota (Feb. 19) and Michigan State (Feb. 25).

The full schedule is below:

