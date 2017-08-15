Josh Jones carted off the practice field

According to a report by Green Bay Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky, Josh Jones limped off the practice field today. It appeared that Jones turned his right ankle on the play and was in pain.

He made it to the cart where he sat and had a large ice pack on his ankle. He stayed at practice long enough to ice his ankle, but he ended up leaving practice on a cart shortly there after.

This is just another injury a Packer player has suffered within the last week. The Packers will look to come away healthier from their second preseason game against the Washington Redskins than they did in their first game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

