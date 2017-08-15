Chase Anderson could potentially start this weekend

The Milwaukee Brewers haven’t announced their starting pitchers for this weekend’s series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors field. According to a report from Brewers beat writer Adam Mccalvy, Chase Anderson is feeling good and could pitch this weekend against Colorado.

The plan was for Anderson to make three rehab starts before rejoining the team sometime next week. His third rehab start with Triple-A Colorado Springs was scheduled for Friday, but might be canceled altogether.

Anderson could easily make the short trip from Colorado Springs to Denver if the Brewers need him to.

The Brewers are currently using a 4-man pitching rotation since they put starting pitcher Brent Suter on the disabled list with a left rotator cuff strain. Fans will have to wait and see what roster moves the Brewers make later this week.

