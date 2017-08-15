Brinson leaves last night’s game, extent of injury unknown

The Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Lewis Brinson left last night’s game for Triple-A Colorado Spring with a left leg injury. Brinson was seen with a noticeable limp after coming up lame while running the bases.

His injury didn’t look good as it happened, and he was later pinch-hit for an inning later. According to a report by the Milwaukee Brewers beat writer for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Todd Rosiak, Brinson will be seeing a doctor later today to find out the extent of his leg injury.

Brinson had two stints at the major league level this season with the Milwaukee Brewers. In his second stint, he preformed at a much higher level than he did in his first. Brinson was having a big season in Triple-A Colorado Springs prior to the injury. He was batting .331 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs in 76 games this season.

