Chase Anderson made second rehab start Sunday

Chase Anderson made his second rehab start with Triple-A Colorado Springs. It wasn’t as good of a result as his first rehab start with Low-A Wisconsin. Anderson threw 67 pitches and only 39 for strikes. He went 4 1/3 innings allowing four runs on six hits, while walking one and striking out two batters.

Anderson again threw all of the pitches in his arsenal, but struggled to consistently throw strikes. This is the first time Anderson hasn’t shown good command or control. During his bullpen sessions, simulated games, and first rehab start, he had the command that he showed prior to suffering his oblique injury in late June.

Advertisement

The plan is for Anderson to make one more start with Triple-A Colorado Springs. He should make his final rehab start on Friday, August 18th. That would allow him to join the Brewers roster sometime shortly after that. Anderson should be on schedule to make a start with the Brewers sometime during the middle of next week.

The Brewers will hope that Anderson can find his command once again in his last rehab start. Without any setbacks, Brewers fans can hope to see Anderson back on the Brewers roster sometime this weekend.

Related

Comments

comments