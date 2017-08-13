Special UW football announcement scheduled for Monday

CHICAGO — It appears as though Wisconsin and Notre Dame are set to meet at Lambeau Field for the first time since 1964.

According to a UW press release, a special announcement will be made at the Under Armour Brand House in Chicago on Monday at 11:30 a.m. It’s believed that announcement will include details about a potential 2020 and 2021 series between Wisconsin and Notre Dame.

During Big Ten Media Days in Chicago last month, the future neutral site games were reported to be taking place at Lambeau Field in 2020 and Soldier Field in 2021. It’s a similar series to the one recently completed with LSU, with the 2014 contest taking place in Houston before concluding last September in Green Bay.

Expected to attend Monday’s announcement are Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy, UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez, and Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick.

The most recent 1964 meeting between the Badgers and Fighting Irish was won by Notre Dame in Madison, 31-7.

