Report: Brewers trade for 2B Neil Walker of the New York Mets

Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns said this week that it was possible they would pull off a trade in August, and it has reportedly happened.

Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reported Saturday afternoon that Milwaukee had acquired second baseman Neil Walker from the New York Mets.

It was not immediately known what the Brewers sent to New York in the trade.

Walker is batting .264 this season, with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs in 73 games. He missed a large chunk of June and July with a hamstring injury, just returning to the lineup on July 28. This was the 31-year-old’s second year in New York, having spent his first seven seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

While Walker’s stats may not blow anyone away, the Brewers struggles at second base have been a story for several months. They waived Scooter Gennett during spring training, handing the job to Jonathan Villar. He’s batting just .222 with nine home runs and 35 RBIs. Milwaukee overcame his struggles early on because of Eric Sogard’s surprise success. He batted .331 before the all-star break, but since returning from an injury in late July, he’s got five hits in 45 at-bats.

Milwaukee has lost six straight games entering Saturday night’s matchup with the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park. It’s left the Brewers in a tie with the Pirates for third in the NL Central, two games back of St. Louis and three back of Chicago.

