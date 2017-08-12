Green Bay bringing back long snapper Brett Goode

The Green Bay Packers have brought back veteran long snapper Brett Goode.

The move was announced Saturday afternoon.

Goode has spent the last nine years with Green Bay, but the team didn’t attempt to re-sign him when he hit the market as an unrestricted free agent in March. The Packers entered training camp with only rookie Derek Hart on the roster. However, with concerns about its field goal and extra point operations, the team has brought back someone who is very familiar to kicker Mason Crosby. Goode has played in 142 games since coming to Green Bay in 2008, just a year after Crosby joined the team.

This is the second straight year that Goode has re-signed with the team late in the offseason. Last year, coming off a torn ACL at the end of 2015, he wasn’t brought back until the final cutdown day at the beginning of September. He went on to handle all the snapping duties in 2016, including on Crosby’s game-winning field goal against Dallas in the divisional round of the playoffs.

As of now, Hart remains on the roster. Goode takes the place of nose tackle Letroy Guion, who was cut this past week.

