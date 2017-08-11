Packers believe hits on Randall, Dupre were illegal

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers cornerback Damarious Randall and receiver Malachi Dupre left Thursday night’s preseason game against the Eagles after being aggressively tackled. And now coach Mike McCarthy is challenging the legality of those hits.

During a running play in the first quarter, Randall was hit in the side of the head on a crack block by Eagles receiver Bryce Treggs. That hit did not result in a penalty for Treggs, but Randall was ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

A more serious injury was endured by Dupre, the seventh-round draft pick out of LSU. During the fourth quarter, he was leveled by a hit from Tre Sullivan that resulted in Dupre being carted off the field on a stretcher. He posted his status from a hospital later that night.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes those hits were illegal, telling reporters Friday afternoon that tape of the plays have been submitted to the NFL to review their legality.

“Obviously, player safety is at the forefront of that,” McCarthy began. “…and when you see things like those two hits last night, they’re definitely of concern in the area of player safety.”

“If I turned them into the league, I don’t think they’re legal hits.”

The NFL could determine Dupre was a defenseless receiver on the play, a penalty that carries a minimum fine of $24,309 if the league finds Sullivan at fault. It’s uncertain how long it will take before the Packers hear back on the result of the review.

