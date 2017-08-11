Minnesota finishes off a sweep of the Brewers

Milwaukee’s tumble down the NL Central standings continued on Thursday night thanks to a 7-2 loss to Minnesota at Miller Park.

The Twins scored three runs each in the second and third innings off of Zach Davies, who went 5 2/3rds innings, allowing 11 hits overall on the way to his sixth loss of the season. The six earned runs he gave up were two more than he had given up in the previous 28 2/3rds innings of work he’d seen.

Meanwhile, the Brewers bats continued their extended vacation as it’s now been 14 games since Milwaukee scored more than four runs. On Thursday, all the offense had was a solo home run by Keon Broxton in the second and then bases loaded walk that scored a run.

The loss was Milwaukee fifth straight, and dropped them into third in the division, a game back of St. Louis and two games back of Chicago.

Cincinnati will come to town on Friday to start a weekend series. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

