Brett Hundley threw a touchdown pass and Trevor Davis returned a punt for a score to help the Green Bay Packers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-9 in the preseason opener for both teams Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

“We took a step tonight as a football team,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “It’s always important to win. This game is about winning even if it is the preseason.”

Starting in place of Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, Hundley got off to a bit of a rough start, fumbling the first snap of the game. But he got it going in the second quarter, leading a Green Bay scoring drive that he capped off with a pretty 20-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jeff Janis. Hundley finished the night 8 of 15 for 90 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The throw to Janis was the second touchdown of the night, though, as Davis had been in the end zone just minutes earlier thanks to a 68-yard punt return for a score.

“Trevor did an outstanding job not only getting vertical but finishing there when he bounced outside and made the punter miss and scored a touchdown,” McCarthy said. “A well executed play and a great return.”

Undrafted rookie Taysom Hill capped the scoring for the night by finding another undrafted rookie, wide receiver Michael Clark, for a 7-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Defensively, Green Bay forced four turnovers, including a pair of interceptions. But the one series that the entire first-team defense was on the field for, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz carved them up. The team’s first-round pick in 2016, Wentz was 4 of 4 for 56 yards and tossed a 38-yard touchdown to Mack Hollins.

Unfortunately, the biggest story of the night was injuries. Cornerback Damarious Randall left with a concussion, center Don Barclay was carted off the field with an ankle injury and rookie wide receiver Malachi Dupre was taken off the field on a stretcher after absorbing a big hit in the fourth quarter. He later tweeted he was OK.

Green Bay’s next preseason game is Aug. 19 at Washington.

