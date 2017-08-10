Jake’s Take: Packers may have to keep WR Michael Clark

GREEN BAY | As the Packers kickoff their preseason opener tonight, one player to keep an eye on is receiver Michael Clark. The 6 foot 6 inch wideout out who admittedly knows very little about football (he played just one year at Marshall after excelling as a basketball player) continues to make eye popping plays in training camp. The Packers quarterbacks have enjoyed just throwing the ball up for grabs and letting him come down with it. Clark had two touchdowns in Tuesday’s practice.

In this week’s edition of Jake’s Take, sports director Jake Zimmermann says the Packers may have no choice but to keep Clark on the roster when the cuts are made the last week in August.

