Bucks to have Harley-Davidson logo on jersey next season

The Milwaukee Bucks and Harley-Davidson have agreed to a multi-year deal for the historic Harley-Davidson shield logo to be featured on the Bucks jerseys. The up-coming season (2017-18) is the first year the National Basketball Association (NBA) will permit teams to sell advertising sponsorship space to companies.

Both organizations are internationally known and also have deep Wisconsin roots. Through this partnership, both organizations are hoping to develop and expand their products to the highest levels of the market.

The Harley-Davidson shield logo will be located on the left side of the shoulder/chest and opposite of the Nike logo. New Milwaukee Bucks jerseys with the patch will be available at the Bucks Pro Shop.

