Brewers losing streak now at four games after 4-0 loss to Minnesota

Milwaukee fell for a fourth-straight time on Wednesday night, this one a 4-0 setback to Minnesota at Miller Park.

The Brewers couldn’t get anything going against 44-year-old Bartolo Colon, who scattered five hits over seven innings of work to get the win and improve to 4-9 on the year and 2-1 since signing with the Twins in early July. Milwaukee had just six base runners all night, and went 0-4 with runners in scoring position. It was the 13th straight game where the Crew failed to score more than four runs.

“There’s frustration, of course. I think when you do struggle to score runs there is frustration,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s OK and that’s natural. But you’ve got to come back tomorrow and understand that there is a lot of opportunity in front of us. When you wake up tomorrow, that’s how you see it.”

Like much of the second half of the season, Milwaukee got good enough pitching to win. Making his second career start, Brandon Woodruff allowed two runs over 5 2/3rds innings of work but ended up taking the loss. Reliever Jacob Barnes gave up the other two runs on the night.

While the loss didn’t drop them further back of the Cubs in the NL Central – Chicago’s lead is still at 1.5 games – the Brewers do have some company in second place, as St. Louis beat Kansas City 8-5 to pull into a tie with Milwaukee.

The Brewers will try to salvage one game of their four-game interleague series with the Twins tonight at Miller Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

