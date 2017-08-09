MADISON — Wisconsin won’t be holding a scrimmage in Milwaukee after all.

The school announced Wednesday afternoon that with the potential for severe weather in the area on Thursday, it had decided to cancel the open practice that was going to held at Custer Stadium in the afternoon.

“It’s disappointing that we’re unable to go to Milwaukee,” coach Paul Chryst said in a release from the school. “I know there was a lot of planning that took place and I’d like to thank Bill Molbeck of Milwaukee Public Schools for all his help. Our hope is to be able to visit at some point in the future.”

Officials said a decision needed to be made by Wednesday because of the logistics involved with moving an entire team and all of its equipment to another location.

