Anderson makes first rehab start for low-A Wisconsin

Chase Anderson made his first rehab start yesterday with low-A Wisconsin. Anderson went 3 1/3 innings, giving up one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts. He threw 47 pitches during the outing and 31 for strikes.

Overall, it appeared that Anderson’s first rehab start was a step in the right direction. Anderson seemed to display good command. It appeared to be the same command he had prior to the injury.

Anderson said he felt good after the game, and was encouraged he got to incorporate all the pitches in his arsenal throughout the start.

The Brewers plan is to move Anderson up to triple-A Colorado Springs for his next two rehab starts before he rejoins the team. Expect Anderson to return to Milwaukee in about two weeks.

