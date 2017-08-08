Mallards crush Green Bay 14-4 to keep playoff hopes alive

It’s the final week of the Northwoods League season, and the Madison Mallards are still in the playoff race.

That’s after a whipping Green Bay 14-4 Monday night, leaving manager Donnie Scott’s team 1 ½ games behind Lakeshore for the final playoff spot in the South Division, according to the team’s website.

Madison drilled three home runs on the night, including solo shot by center fielder Doran Turchin, his team-leading 11th on the year. He finished with three RBIs, as did right fielder Cade Bunnell.

Matt McCarty got the win, giving up two earned runs over four innings of work. The bullpen was great as Riley Pawelski and David Stover allowed just one hit over the final nine innings of the game.

The Mallards are now 35-32 on the year with four games to play.

They’ll take on Green Bay again on Wednesday, this time at Warner Park in Madison. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m., and can be heard on 106.7 FM and 1670 AM ‘The Zone.’

