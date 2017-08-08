Jordan Brady hired to coach the Bucks’ G League affiliate

The Wisconsin Herd has its first head coach.

The G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks named Jordan Brady as coach for its first ever season.

“My family and I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks and Wisconsin Herd family as well as the Oshkosh community,” Brady said in statement on the team’s website. “I look forward to working with (general manager) Dave (Dean) and the entire organization to build a successful team that is committed to developing young, talented players on and off the court.”

Brady has a lot of minor league basketball experience, including spending time with five different organizations in recent years as an assistant coach. He also played three years in what was then the D League.

“The Wisconsin Herd is an important component in building a championship-caliber team in Milwaukee, and Jordan brings the grit, leadership and vision necessary to spark that process in Oshkosh,” Dean said. “Jordan has the right experience and tools to develop young talent and build the foundation for a successful NBA G League team. We are excited to have him at the helm for the Herd in our inaugural season.”

The Herd will get its first year underway in November. Among the players on the team, which will play its games in a new 3,500-seat arena in Oshkosh, is former Wisconsin guard Bronson Koenig.

