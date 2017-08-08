The Green Bay Packers release DT Letroy Guion

GREEN BAY | During Tuesday’s practice the Green Bay Packers made a roster move that many saw coming. The team released defensive tackle Letroy Guion.

Guion had several off field issues and it appears his latest one was the tipping point for general manager Ted Thompson. Guion was arrested for a DUI in Hawaii last month. He was already on suspension for the first four games of this season from a previous marijuana-related traffic stop. Guion still remained on the roster and practiced with the Packers during training camp. When asked about Guion’s status head coach Mike McCarthy continued to give no sign it would change: “Letroy’s situation is obviously a pending matter,” McCarthy said. “He’s made mistakes and we’re still working with him.” He went on to confirm that Guion would be practicing with the team during camp as long as he is healthy and available.

However Tuesday GM Ted Thompson made the decision to release Guion.

Guion played in 44 regular season-games with 35 starts for Green Bay over the last three seasons and appeared in seven postseason contests with five starts.

