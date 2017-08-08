Chase Anderson set to make rehab assignment

Chase Anderson is scheduled to make a rehab assignment tonight with low-A Wisconsin. Anderson, who has been on the disabled list since late-June due to an oblique strain is set to make two to three rehab starts before returning to the Brewers rotation.

He’s been participating in bullpen sessions and simulated games the last two weeks and seems to still have his good command. Normally, command is the hardest thing for a pitcher to regain after having not thrown for a while.

Originally, the Brewers thought Anderson would be out 4-6 weeks and they would have him back by the end of July or in early August. It’s looking more and more that Anderson won’t be rejoining the team until late August.

The Brewers pitching has been relatively good all year, and Anderson was arguable their best pitcher before suffering the injury. Getting him back could be the boost the Brewers need to get back to their winning ways.

