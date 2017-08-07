Mallards fall at Lakeshore 3-2

The Madison Mallards fell 3-2 to Lakeshore on Sunday in Kenosha.

Matt Horkey gave manager Donnie Scott a solid start, throwing five scoreless innings before the Chinooks finally got to him in the sixth. That’s where they scored all three of their runs, including an RBI double from centerfielder Drake Lubin.

On the other side, Lakeshore’s Austin Havekost gave the Mallards all kinds of trouble. He made 7 2/3rds innings, allowing just one unearned run on five hits to pick up the win. Joe Heineman came on for the save.

Madison did watch first baseman David Vinsky drill his second home run of the year.

The loss dropped Madison to 15-16 in the second half of the season and 34-32 overall. The Mallards will open the final week of the regular season tonight in Green Bay.

