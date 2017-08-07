Balk leads to Brewers loss, Twins beat Crew 5-4

MINNEAPOLIS | It seemed like the Milwaukee Brewers were finally getting their offense back on track. Then everything stalled and a balk led to the Crew losing their second straight one-run game.

Minnesota’s Eddie Rosario doubled home the tying run in the seventh inning and scored the winning run on a balk as the Twins defeated the Brewers 5-4 on Monday night.

Advertisement

After the Twins Eduardo Escobar drew a leadoff walk in the seventh, Rosario hit a smash to right field that fooled Milwaukee’s Domingo Santana, who took two steps in before watching the ball sail over his head. Escobar scored to tie the game at 4. Rosario was still at third with two out when the Brewers put the shift on left-handed hitting Jason Castro. With no fielder near third base to hold him on, Rosario danced halfway down the baseline, causing reliever Oliver Drake to step off the rubber and look Rosario back. When Drake stepped back on the rubber, Rosario made another break for home. This time Drake flinched and plate umpire Bill Welke called a balk, sending Rosario home.

The frustrating outcome dropped the Brewers a game behind first-place Chicago, and three in the loss column, in the NL Central pending the Cubs’ late game in San Francisco.

The Brewers, who have had trouble scoring runs since the all-star break, pushed three across the plate in the third, with a huge helping hand from the Twins. Keon Broxton ignited the ralley with a 435-foot blast into the second deck in left.

With two down, Domingo Santana got hit on the hand by a pitch, one day after being drilled on the wrist. Shortstop Jorge Polanco then booted Ryan Braun’s grounder, keeping the inning alive.

Travis Shaw dumped a RBI single into center field, and when Byron Buxton muffed the ball for an error, Braun also came around to score for a 3-0 lead.

Brewers starter Brent Suter gave one of the runs back in the bottom of the inning. The Brewers came right back with a run in the fourth on Broxton’s two-out double to make it 4-1.

Suter retired the first two hitters in the bottom of the inning before loading the bases and giving up a two run double to Jorge Polanco down the left-field line.

After Buxton bunted Rosario to third, Adrianza popped out, giving the Brewers a chance to escape the inning with the game tied. But Rosario bluffed coming down the line, Drake stepped off the rubber and he was called for a balk that allowed the go-ahead run to score.

It’s another frustrating loss for the Brewers who fall to 59-55. Milwaukee takes on the Twins in Minneapolis again Tuesday night before hosting the Twins at Miller Park for two games starting Wednesday.

Related

Comments

comments