Report: Bucks among eight teams to wear throwbacks in 2017-18 season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate 50 seasons in the NBA come 2018, and to go along with it is a fifth jersey option dating back to the team’s inaugural season.

According to the report from SportsLogos.net, the Bucks are among eight teams donning throwback or “classic” jerseys for the 2017 season. Other teams are the Hawks, Hornets, Lakers, Heat, Warriors, Pacers, and Suns.

While the above images may not be an exact representation of what Milwaukee could be wearing in the 2017-18 season, they should be rough estimate of the appearance. More details are expected as the season approaches.

The decision to add a fifth jersey option kicks off an eight-year partnership between the NBA and Nike.

It’s unclear exactly when Milwaukee might opt to wear the “classics,” but it’s widely believed that might happen during the team’s “Return to the Mecca” game played at the UW | Milwaukee Panther Arena, where the Bucks played their inaugural season. Details will be released at a later date.

