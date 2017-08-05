Woodruff wins major league debut as Brewers beat Rays 2-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brewers right handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff had to wait two months longer than expected to make his major league debut. When he finally got the chance on Friday night Woodruff made the most of the opportunity.

Woodruff allowed seven hits and no runs in 6 1/3 innings and the Brewers beat the Rays 2-0.

Woodruff (1-0) had been slated to make his major league debut at St. Louis on June 13 but was scratched because of a tight hamstring. After a stint on the disabled list he made three Triple-A rehab starts. On Friday night the 24-year-old right-hander walked two and struck out six, throwing 97 pitches.

Orlando Arcia also homered for the Brewers and scored both runs on his 23rd birthday.

Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his 21st save, recording three of the game’s 24 strikeouts.

The Brewers also moved to within half a game of the Cubs for first in the NL Central. The Cubs lost to the Nationals at Wrigley Field on Friday night 4-2.

On Saturday night the Brewers will send 12-game winner RHP Zach Davies (12-5, 4.42) to the mound. The Rays will counter with RHP Alex Cobb (9-7, 3.89).

