Packers Family Night: Schedule of events, things to watch for

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Saturday evening marks the 18th annual Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field, with plenty of activities and storylines to keep fans involved.

Schedule of events

Parking lot opens at 1:30 p.m.

Johnsonville Tailgate Village

American Family Insurance DreamZone

Airbrush tattoos

Oneida Nation and Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

Sponsor tents and prizes

Lambeau Field gates open at 5:30 p.m.

On-field warmups begin at 6:30 p.m.

All-Veteran Parachute Team lands on field at 7:15 p.m.

Practice begins at 7:30 p.m.

Practice concludes at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Where to watch

WKOW | TV and live streaming on NBC26.com

What to watch for

At running back, Ty Montgomery enters his first full season at the position after switching over from wide receiver. But rookie Jamaal Williams was taking some first-team reps during Thursday’s practice, so he could see some similar work Saturday night.

Linebackers Clay Matthews and Nick Perry will be key to providing a pass rush in the upcoming season. Can they put pressure on the quarterbacks?

Which cornerback stands out under the lights? It may only be a glorified practice, but rookie Kevin King has been standing out over the last few days after returning from a shoulder injury. Fellow rookie Josh Jones has caught the eye of many coaches as well.

In the return game, Trevor Davis has made it clear that’s where he wants to create his niche. But he’ll have to compete with Jeff Janis and now Randall Cobb, who’s recently expressed his desire to return punts this season.

