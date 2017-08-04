Mallards lose both games of a double header

MADISON — The Madison Mallards dropped both games of a double header to Kalamazoo on Thursday at Warner Park.

Despite a two-run homer from Maverick Handley – his first of the summer – the Mallards fell 5-3 in the first game.

Starter Nate Brown took the loss, though he pitched OK, going 4 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on six hits and striking out four. He’s now 0-2 on the year.

In game two, the Growlers used a five-run second inning to earn a 6-4 victory. Heath Renz was tagged for all five runs, and the Mallards starter made it just 1 2/3rds innings to fall to 3-2 on the year.

Offensively, Madison got on the board in the first inning with a two-run homer from Sam Armstrong, his fourth this summer.

The two losses dropped the Mallards to 13-15 in the second half of the season, and they are just 2-8 in their last 10 games.

It’ll be the same two teams on Friday night at the Duck Pond. First pitch is at 7:05 and can be heard on 106.7 FM/1670 AM ‘The Zone.’

