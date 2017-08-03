Wisconsin to start the year at No. 10 in the coaches’ poll

MADISON — After not starting 2016 in the top 25 of either national poll, the Wisconsin football team will begin 2017 in the top 10 of at least one of them.

The Amway Coaches Poll was released Thursday, and the Badgers found themselves at No. 10 – their highest preseason ranking since starting in that same spot in 2011. Wisconsin is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 10, joined by Ohio State at No. 2, Penn State at No. 6 and Michigan at No. 9.

The Wolverines are the only team on Wisconsin’s schedule that made the top 25. Several others, including BYU, Northwestern, Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa received votes.

Wisconsin returns 15 starters from the 2016 team that went 11-3, won the Big Ten West and finished the year with a victory in the Cotton Bowl.

The Badgers open the year on Sept. 1 against Utah State at Camp Randall Stadium.

