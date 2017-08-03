Garza activated from the disabled list, set to start this afternoon

Matt Garza has been activated from the 10-day disabled list after a right lower leg strain landed him on the DL in late July. The Brewers sent Wei-Chung Wang back to the minor leagues to make room for Garza. Wang only pitched in one game, where he gave up a hit, and didn’t record an out.

Garza will get the start today against the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is 1:10 p.m. CST from Miller Park. The pitching match-up will be Garza (4-5) on the mound for the Brewers and Michael Wacha (8-4) on the bump for the Cardinals. This is the third and final game of the series before the Brewers head to Tampa Bay to face the Rays.

The Brewers need a good start from Garza, as they’re 6-12 since the All-Star break. The Brewers have added some pieces to the bullpen, but are still waiting to get starter Chase Anderson back in a couple weeks.

