Brewers beat Cards 2-1, Bandy headed to DL with broken rib

MILWAUKEE | Not since July of 2012 (a string of 13 straight series) had the Brewers won a series over the Cardinals at Miller Park. That string was snapped on Thursday afternoon as the Brewers held on for an exciting 2-1 victory over the Cardinals. Milwaukee improves to 57-53 and moves to within two games of the Cubs for first place in the NL Central.

Milwaukee centerfielder Keon Broxton drove in the go-ahead run and also saved a run with a leaping catch. Broxton robbed Jose Martinez of a homer in the second when he stretched his glove atop the center field wall. His single in the fifth off reliever Brett Cecil gave the Crew a 2-1 lead and they never looked back.

Pitcher Matt Garza made a strong start in his return from the disabled list. Garza (5-5) gave up one earned run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Despite taking two of three Milwaukee won for just the fifth time in its last 17 games.

Brewers closer Corey Knebel worked the ninth and struck out Cardinal Greg Garcia with runners on first and second to earn his 20th save in 25 opportunities.

Milwaukee now heads to Tampa Bay for a weekend series with the Rays.

There was one piece of bad news for the Crew. Catcher Jett Bandy had to leave the game in the 8th inning after swinging in pain in his final at bat. Manager Craig Counsell confirmed Bandy has a broken rib and will head to the disabled list.

