Aaron Rodgers wants to be with Packers at age 40, McCarthy hopes for same

GREEN BAY – On the day that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady turned 40 years old, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked where he expects to be when he turns 40.

“Hopefully right here,” Rodgers said during his weekly media availability in front of his locker at Lambeau Field. “Hopefully talking to you guys right here.”

But Rodgers made one thing clear. He doesn’t want to just be playing at age 40. He wants to be doing it in a green and golf uniform.

“I hope it’s in this locker room,” said the soon-to-be 34 year old Rodgers. “That would mean it’s been at a high level. Like I said, hopefully Dec. 2 of 2024..”

Rodgers was quickly corrected. It would actually be December 2nd of 2023 when he turns 40.

“Thank you,” Rodgers said.

A few hours later during his afternoon media session, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy was asked how he can go about keeping Rodgers in a Packers uniform that long.

“Well I think Aaron is fully capable just given the path he’s on and physically. I would think as an organization it’s something you want to entertain to say the least (chuckle).”

“You looking that far out. That’s probably a better question for Mark Murphy.”

McCarthy quickly adjusted his response.

“That’s a cop-out,” said McCarthy. “I’m all for it. I hope he’s here 40 plus and hopefully I’ll be here right there with him.”

