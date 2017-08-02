Brewers fall 5-4 to St. Louis

Brent Suter couldn’t keep his success from July going in August, as Milwaukee (56-53) fell 5-4 to St. Louis (53-54) on Wednesday night.

An injury replacement for Chase Anderson, Suter gave up six runs all of last month, but the Cardinals tagged him for five in his first start this month. Suter made it 5 1/3 innings, giving up the five runs, including a pair of home runs, on eight hits and striking out seven. He took the loss to fall to 2-2 on the year.

Advertisement

On the other side, Milwaukee once again jumped on the board early with a home run from Eric Thames in the first inning. But after that, Luke Weaver largely shut them down, holding the Brewers scoreless until a seventh-inning single from Hernan Perez. Weaver’s final line showed him giving up just the two runs on five hits and striking out eight. He improved to 1-1 for the season.

A two-run homer from Jesus Aguilar in the eighth inning got Milwaukee within one, but that’s as close as the Crew would get.

The loss proved to be a wasted opportunity for Milwaukee, as Chicago lost 3-0 to Arizona. It leaves the Cubs lead in the NL Central at 2 1/2 games on the Brewers with 53 games to play.

Milwaukee and St. Louis will close out the three game series on Thursday afternoon at Miller Park.

Related

Comments

comments