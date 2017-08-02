Brewers announce Minor League Pitcher and Player of the month

The Milwaukee Brewers have announced their Minor League Pitcher and Player of the month for July. Aaron Wilkerson won Minor League Pitcher of the month, while Troy Stokes Jr. won Minor League Player of the month. Both Wilkerson and Stokes play for the Brewers Double-A affiliate, the Biloxi Shuckers. Neither player is ranked as a top-30 prospect in the organization, but both are having productive seasons nonetheless.

Aaron Wilkerson

Wilkerson, 28, was acquired by the Brewers last summer from the Red Sox in a trade that sent Aaron Hill to Boston. In the month of July, Wilkerson is 3-0 with an ERA of .225 and a WHIP of 0.81. Not only has Wilkerson had success in July, but has had success the entire season up to this point. Overall, he is 9-4 with an ERA of 3.02 and a WHIP of 1.02. In 113 1/3 innings, Wilkerson has struck out 119 batters and only walked 26. He could be a pitcher the Brewers call-up in September or the near future, since he was with the Brewers during Spring Training.

Troy Stokes Jr.

Stokes, 21, was drafted out of high school by the Brewers in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. He spent July in both high-A and Double-A. He was called-up to the Biloxi Shuckers on July 27th. In the month of July, between the two levels, Stokes hit .287 with four home runs and 15 RBIs. He’s also showed off his speed hitting three triples and stealing seven bases. Stokes may not be a top-30 prospect in the Brewers organization, but has really made a name for himself this season. For the year he is hitting .251 with 15 home runs and 59 RBIs. He has also stolen 21 bases.

