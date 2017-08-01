Top pick Kevin King sits out of practice today, joins a number of injured top draft picks

The Green Bay Packers top pick Kevin King sat out this morning’s practice due to a shoulder injury. King still showed up to the practice, which hopefully means it’s not serious. King had been practicing earlier this training camp as a starting corner for the Packers. Quinten Rollins filled in at corner in place of King this morning.

With King out due to injury, it means that three of the Packers top four picks are now sidelined with injuries to start training camp. Packers third-round pick DT Montravius Adams will miss multiple weeks after having surgery on his foot Tuesday.

Advertisement

Vince Biegel, the Packers fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin is also sitting out of camp. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list (PUP). Biegel had surgery on his foot shortly after rookie camp in May. The Packers expect to get Biegel back in a couple of weeks.

Related

Comments

comments