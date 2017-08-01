Bucks officially re-sign Tony Snell

The Bucks have re-signed restricted free-agent shooting guard Tony Snell. The deal was thought to be done in early July, but has just become official. The terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed, but it should be in the neighborhood of 44 million over four years.

Snell had a career year with the Bucks last season. He was arguable the team’s best perimeter defender, and also shot 40.6% from behind the arc. Last season Snell averaged 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 29 minutes per game.

Snell, 25, is another young player the Bucks will hope to lean on for future success. Milwaukee acquired Snell last October from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for point guard Michael Carter-Williams.

