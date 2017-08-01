Brewers make first move post-trade deadline, recall Keon Broxton from Triple-A

The Brewers made their first roster move since yesterday’s trade deadline. Milwaukee recalled Keon Broxton from Triple-A Colorado Springs, he was previously sent down on July 22nd after having a mediocre first-half of the season. Broxton was also sent down to make room for Eric Sogard, who returned from the disabled list after suffering an ankle injury.

Broxton was hitting .218 with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs for the Brewers. The biggest concern with Broxton was his inability to put the ball in play. He had a lot of swings and misses, and was striking out at a clip of 38% of his at-bats. The Brewers have since used multiple players in center field. Prized prospects Lewis Brinson and Brett Phillips have had opportunities to play in center in the absence of Broxton. Both have shown improvement in their second stint in the major leagues.

Advertisement

In seven games in Triple-A, Broxton was hitting .385 with one home run and seven RBIs, he also stole four bases. He will be taking the spot of Kirk Nieuwenhuis, who the Brewers designated for assignment a day after selecting his contract from Triple-A. The Brewers are hoping Broxton found his swing in the ten days he spent in the minor leagues.

Related

Comments

comments