Report: Brewers acquire former Brewer Jeremy Jeffress

A report by Joel Sherman, a writer for the New York post, says that the Milwaukee Brewers have acquired Jeremy Jeffress from the Texas Rangers for Tayler Scott. Jeffress spent three season with the Brewers, where he revitalized his career from 2014-2016. He was included in the Jonathan Lucroy deal where the Brewers acquired Lewis Brinson, Luis Ortiz, and Ryan Cordell.

Jeffress served as a quality set-up man and closer during his time in Milwaukee and never wanted to be traded last season. He has struggled with drug and alcohol issues, but seemed to have a good support-system in Milwaukee. The Brewers will hope that he can turn his career around once again, as Jeffress had a 1-2 record and a 5.31 ERA this season with Texas.

Advertisement

Tayler Scott, 25, has been pitching in Double-A Biloxi, where he was 4-6 with a 2.36 ERA this season as a relief pitcher. Scott is not one of the Brewers top-30 prospects within the organization.

Related

Comments

comments