UPDATE: Rookie DL Adams out “multiple weeks” with stress fracture

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers will be without yet another rookie after head coach Mike McCarthy revealed on Monday morning that defensive end Montravius Adams would miss “multiple weeks” with an unspecified foot injury.

UPDATE 8:57 a.m. CT | Adams suffered a stress fracture, with surgery expected to place him in the “questionable” category for the start of the season.

“He’ll be out a while,” McCarthy told reporters while letting out a deep sigh. “I don’t have the specifics of how that’s gone, but it’ll be multiple weeks.”

The injury appears to have been sustained early during Saturday’s first padded practice, first noted by Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Adams isn’t the first Packers rookie player on defense to be sidelined by injury. Linebacker Vince Biegel will start the season on the PUP list because of a foot injury that occurred on the very first day of OTAs.

Adams was a third-round draft pick out of Auburn, logging 147 total tackles in his four years with the Tigers. He finished his college career with two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

