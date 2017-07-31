Guerra headed to Triple-A

Brewers opening day starter, Junior Guerra, has been optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Guerra came into the season with high expectations after posting a 9-3 record and a 2.81 ERA for Milwaukee last season. He was expected to be the Brewers “ace” this season, but has fell well short of that.

Guerra is 1-4 this season with Milwaukee and has a 4.96 ERA. In 61 2/3 innings this season, Guerra has already given up more home runs than he did last season, where he logged over 121 innings. He’s also been walking batters at a higher rate than last season.

The Brewers recalled Wei-Chung Wang from Triple-A to complete the move. Fans may remember Wang from the 2014 season, as the Brewers claimed him in the rule-5 draft. He appeared in 14 games for Milwaukee that season. Wang pitched 17 1/3 innings and had an ERA of 10.90 and a WHIP of 2.25 in 2014.

With Chase Anderson and Matt Garza both on the disabled list, the Brewers may look to call-up a starter in the near future. Brandon Woodruff and Taylor Jungmann have been two names who have been rumored to be recalled.

