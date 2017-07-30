Walk-ons Henry Houden and Ricky Finco leaving UW football team (AUDIO)

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin tradition of emerging from walk-on status to folk hero has come to an end for in-state wide receivers Henry Houden and Ricky Finco.

UW officials confirmed Sunday morning that Houden and Finco will be leaving the football team, but will remain enrolled at the university. No reason was given for their departures.

Houden, a blooming scout player out of Madison Memorial High School, saw injuries take a toll on his contributions to the team. The news on Finco’s departure comes the day after catching a 70-yard touchdown from Kare Lyles on the first day of fall camp.

Finco was rated as the No. 18 recruit out of Arrowhead High School, per 247 Sports. He won a WIAA Division 1 State Championship in 2013 before going on to play one season at UW Whitewater. He told the Wisconsin Sports Zone Network last spring that being a Badger was a lifelong dream.

Finco played in 12 games for the Badgers last season, returning two punts for 16 total yards.

While no details were given on why exactly Houden and Finco are walking away, the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jason Galloway believes it could have something to do with declining opportunities for the Wisconsin natives.

