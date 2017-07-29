Pitching staff leads Crew over Cubs 2-1

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers survived a pitching duel with the Chicago Cubs Friday night thanks to seven scoreless innings from starter Brent Suter, along with backup from the bullpen.

Milwaukee would get the 2-1 victory and pull within a half game of the division-leading Cubs because of the career-high performance from Suter.

“I have to be honest, it feels good,” Suter said. “It was probably one of the biggest starts of my life, and to come through for the team and get the team a win, it feels good.”

The only scoring Chicago could muster came against the Brewers’ newest reliever, Anthony Swarzak, who allowed one run in the eighth inning. He was credited with the hold, while Corey Knebel came in to record his 18th save and preserve the win.

After acquiring him in free agency over pursuing teams like the Brewers, Cubs starter Jose Quintana took his sixth loss of the season after allowing two runs on four hits in six innings of work. He struck out six, but walked three in the effort.

“They work good at-bats,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of Milwaukee’s bats. “They don’t expand their strike zone — maybe one or two guys might. They’re not expanders. You’ve got to throw a strike. It’s almost like an [American League] East batting lineup. You have to get them out within the strike zone, and that’s what’s so interesting about their group.”

But it wasn’t all about the pitchers. Milwaukee’s offense was able to come through when it mattered, as Orlando Arcia and Manny Piña each delivered an RBI groundout to aid in the win. Ryan Braun nearly added a home run, had it not been for Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward robbing him of his 13th blast of the year.

