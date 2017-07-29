Cobb’s persistence has opened the door for reps in return game

GREEN BAY, Wis. — One thing has been very clear about Randall Cobb heading into the 2017 season: he wants more touches.

Speaking with reporters following Friday’s training camp practice, the Green Bay Packers receiver was happy to learn coach Mike McCarthy will be giving him a chance to earn in-game reps in the return game.

“Punt return has always been a part of who I am as a player,” Cobb said. “That’s always been something that I’ve wanted to do. I asked about that last year and the year before, and I’m going to continue asking about it. I’m going to do everything I can to be back there.”

Cobb burst onto the scene in 2011 when he returned a season-opening kickoff 108 yards for a touchdown, setting a franchise record. He also added an 80-yard punt return touchdown that year, though his reps at either position have decreased since 2012. In fact, Cobb has only returned two kickoffs since 2012 and 25 punts.

But that’ll change in 2017 when he competes with youngster Trevor Davis, a second-year wide receiver out of California who ran a 4.42 second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Perhaps the biggest hesitation to use Cobb on returns is health. Ever since a fractured fibula caused Cobb to miss 10 games in 2013, his role as a returner has remained minimal.

“Every injury I’ve had in this league has been from [playing] receiver, not returning,” Cobb explained. “This is a very violent game. I understand that. We take that risk every time we walk on the field, regardless of what position we’re at.”

As a junior at Kentucky in 2009, Cobb led the SEC with 28 punt returns. He was also tied for the conference lead in punt return touchdowns in 2010.

