Brewers won’t trade Brinson to A’s, now targeting Straily

MILWAUKEE — With the MLB trade deadline approaching on Monday afternoon, the rumor mill continues to turn for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has been involved in several trade talks to acquire a starting pitcher, but talks have reportedly stalled with the Oakland A’s because the Brewers are unwilling to include outfielder Lewis Brinson as part of the deal to land Sonny Gray.

The Brewers are in the midst of a crucial series with the Cubs that could set the tone moving forward in the National League Central. In 17 games at the Major League level, Brinson has struggled to a .128 batting average, but has been lighting it up in Triple A Colorado Springs, batting .345.

It would appear as though Milwaukee has moved on to a new trade target, with reports linking the Brewers to the Marlins, though several other teams are also interested in right hander Dan Straily.

Straily will make just $552,000 for this season, meaning Miami will want a large haul of prospects in return for the lengthy team control. Perhaps a preemptive move to build demand in the market, Miami was reportedly not considering and trade offers for Straily.

The 28-year-old hurler gave up a league-high 31 home runs last year and has already given up 19 this season in his 21 starts. The positive for whichever team ends up controlling Straily through 2020 is that his K/9 rate last year (7.6) has improved to 8.2 in 2017.

