Report: Jabari Parker feeling ‘great’

Jabari Parker is feeling great as he works his way back from a season-ending knee injury suffered last February.

The former first-round pick told ESPN that his rehab from a torn ACL is progressing, but that he hasn’t put a date on a potential return to the court.

“As of right now, the way I treat my body, it doesn’t have a date,” Parker said in an interview with Nick Friedell. “I can give you a little piece of information: I’m not the average person with this injury.”

Parker tore the ACL in his left knee, the same injury he sustained back in 2014. He returned a little less than a year later but this rehab figures to be a bit longer.

“Obviously I had it once, but I’ve done stuff so far that’s exciting,” Parker told Friedell. “But most importantly, I want to be able to jump as high, jump higher than I was, be faster than I was. That’s the only way I’ll play again.”

The 22-year-old was having his best season before getting hurt, averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game – all of which were career bests.

