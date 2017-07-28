Report: Brewers looking into Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson

In the last day, reports have come out saying the Milwaukee Brewers have shown interest in New York Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson. This may be a surprise to Brewers fans, as it’s well known the Brewers have lots of depth in the outfield, and center field in general.

David Stearns said earlier this week that he and his team were looking into “all” options to help the team win. It appears that Stearns and the Brewers think that a potential acquisition of Granderson would make the team better. Granderson would be expected to play center field, as the Brewers have had a lack of production from that position so far this season.

Granderson is a three time All-Star, but not since 2012. Granderson would be a rental player, as his contract expires at the end of the season. He would definitely add a power bat to the Brewers order, as he has averaged about 28 home runs a season for his career. Granderson is also a solid defender, as he has been named a Gold Glove finalist earlier in his career. He is currently batting .225, with 13 home runs and 37 RBIs in 94 games this season.

The Brewers may not have to give up a lot to acquire Granderson, but it probably wouldn’t be worth the risk. The team recently recalled top prospect Lewis Brinson, who has looked much more comfortable during his second stint with the team. Brinson has homered in his last two games.

