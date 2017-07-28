Mallards fall 2-1 at Wisconsin Rapids

Madison got a great outing from its pitching staff, but could get nothing going offensively in a 2-1 loss to Wisconsin Rapids Thursday night in Northwoods League action.

The Mallards struck first with an RBI from left fielder Andrew Baker in the third inning, but that ended up being the only run they managed to get across the plate. That was largely due to the Rafters Isaiah Carranza, who went seven innings, giving up just the one run on five hits and striking out five.

For Madison’s part, Logan Wonn gave up one run over 3 2/3rds of action, and the loss went to Sam Cottingham-Beard, who allowed what proved to be the winning run on a wild pitch in the fourth inning.

With the loss, Madison dropped to 11-9 in the second half of the season, 2 ½ games back of first place in the South Division.

The Mallards and Wisconsin Rapids will play a double header today at the Duck Pond. The first game gets underway at 5 p.m., and the second will begin a ½ hour after the end of the first. You can hear both games on 106.7 FM/1670 AM ‘The Zone.’

