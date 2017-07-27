Vince Biegel, Demetri Goodson to start training camp on the PUP list

Vince Biegel’s first training camp practice will not come for a few weeks.

Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Thursday morning that the former Wisconsin linebacker will start on the Green Bay Packers physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from offseason foot surgery. He’ll be joined there by cornerback Demetri Goodson, who suffered a knee injury in the final regular season game a year ago.

“Both those guys have been here every day I’ve been in here. They’re making progress,” McCarthy said prior. “Vince looks like it’s going to be a couple weeks. Don’t really have a timeline for Demetri.”

Biegel, a fourth-round pick in April’s NFL draft, had surgery after Green Bay’s rookie minicamp. It’s the same foot he injured during his senior year at Wisconsin.

His absence is notable for a number of reasons, including the fact the team lost Julius Peppers and Datone Jones in free agency, leaving them thin at outside linebacker.

“I’m confident in the other guys,” McCarthy said. “We got to get Vince back to 100 percent. We have time.”

