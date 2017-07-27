Jake’s Take: Martellus Bennett is awesome

GREEN BAY | It usually takes new players a while to gel with their new teammates, especially veterans. But that’s not the case for Packers new tight end Martellus Bennett. The polarizing personality has been welcomed into the locker room with open arms, and for good reason. It’s not just for his on the field talents. It’s for his comical attitude that draws people to him. He’s fun to be around. In this week’s edition of Jake’s Take, sports director Jake Zimmermann argues that’s just what the Packers needed.

Click the audio clip to hear this week’s Jake’s Take:

